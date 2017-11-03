By September 30, there were 370 Asylum Applications for Refugee Children in Bulgaria

By 30 September this year, 370 applications have been submitted for the protection of unaccompanied minors and refugee children, only a third of them are enrolled in school. This was announced by Vice President Iliyana Yotova, who opened the conference "Youth in Europe - Better Europe" today in Sofia , informs BNT.

Yotova focused on the fate of refugee children and noted that a large number of them came without parents, did not know the people they traveled with, did not speak other languages, suffered from heavy psychological pressure, had no documents, they were completely lost and become victims. Killed and exiled children are not statistics, said the vice president.

She pointed out that around 50 million children were displaced in the world, and 28 million of them were away from their homes as a result of a conflict. From 2016 every day two children die, fleeing war.

The total number of refugee and migrant children fleeing alone has increased fivefold compared to 2010.

