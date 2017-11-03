Kevin Spacey Accused by House of Cards Crew of Sexual Harassment

Like how dozens of women have come forward against Harvey Weinstein following initial sexual harassment allegations, so have multiple men made come forward against Kevin Spacey.

CNN has published a report detailing how the actor allegedly sexually harassed eight members of the House of Cards crew, one employee claiming they were assaulted by Spacey. 

Those who came forward claimed Spacey’s behaviour was “predatory," making for a “toxic” work environment. All nine men asked to remain anonymous, fearing recourse on their careers if named.

The allegations come just days after Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that Spacey made sexual advances on him when Rapp was just 14. Since then, actor Roberto Cavazos, filmmaker Tony Montana, and barman Daniel Beal have made accusation against Spacey.

Spacey responded to the initial allegations in a contorversial statement which read, "I'm beyond horrified to hear this story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago."

"But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Of those who worked on House of Cards, one former production assistant claimed Spacey assaulted them. They described driving a car with Spacey when the actor none-consensually putting his hands down the production assistant's pants. 

"He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there,” they told CNN.

independent.co.uk

 
Tags: House of Cards, kevin spacey, sexual harassment
