Kevin Spacey Accused by House of Cards Crew of Sexual Harassment

Like how dozens of women have come forward against Harvey Weinstein following initial sexual harassment allegations, so have multiple men made come forward against Kevin Spacey.

CNN has published a report detailing how the actor allegedly sexually harassed eight members of the House of Cards crew, one employee claiming they were assaulted by Spacey.

Those who came forward claimed Spacey’s behaviour was “predatory," making for a “toxic” work environment. All nine men asked to remain anonymous, fearing recourse on their careers if named.

The allegations come just days after Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that Spacey made sexual advances on him when Rapp was just 14. Since then, actor Roberto Cavazos, filmmaker Tony Montana, and barman Daniel Beal have made accusation against Spacey.