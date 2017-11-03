NIMH: Clouds to Continue Increasing, Maximum Temperatures of 12-17°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 3, 2017, Friday // 11:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Clouds to Continue Increasing, Maximum Temperatures of 12-17°C pixabay.com

The clouds will continue to increase and thicken today. In the afternoon and evening, there will be light rain in some areas.

The wind will come from West-Northwest, and will be moderate in the Danube Plain. Maximum temperatures will reach 12°C to 17°C. The atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for November.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, autumn
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria