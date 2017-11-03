NIMH: Clouds to Continue Increasing, Maximum Temperatures of 12-17°C

The clouds will continue to increase and thicken today. In the afternoon and evening, there will be light rain in some areas.



The wind will come from West-Northwest, and will be moderate in the Danube Plain. Maximum temperatures will reach 12°C to 17°C. The atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for November.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency.