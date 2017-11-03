President Trump's Twitter Account was Temporarily Deactivated
World | November 3, 2017, Friday // 11:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The US president's main communications channel has been disrupted, Nova TV reported. Donald Trump's Twitter account was disconnected for 11 minutes.
This is the preferred billionaire channel to share his views. The profile has nearly 42 million followers, Nova TV recalls.
Initially, Twitter reported that it was an error.
Later, however, it became clear that the deactivation of the Trump account was made by a company employee on the day he left the company.
- » White House: NKorea Could be Listed as Terrorism Sponsor
- » At Least 3 million People Worldwide have no Citizenship
- » Islamic State took Responsibility for the Attack in New York
- » "Fake News" is the Phrase of the Year
- » Biologists are Searching for a Rare Fish
- » Canada to Admit 340,000 Immigrants a Year by 2020 Under New 3-Year Plan
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)