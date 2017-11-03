President Trump's Twitter Account was Temporarily Deactivated

The US president's main communications channel has been disrupted, Nova TV reported. Donald Trump's Twitter account was disconnected for 11 minutes.

This is the preferred billionaire channel to share his views. The profile has nearly 42 million followers, Nova TV recalls.

Initially, Twitter reported that it was an error.

Later, however, it became clear that the deactivation of the Trump account was made by a company employee on the day he left the company.

