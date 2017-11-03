Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant can Operate Until 2047

The Fifth Unit of Kozloduy NPP will be allowed to work for another ten years. This is announced by the executive director of the plant Ivan Andreev. For the first time, a Bulgarian nuclear facility will continue to produce electricity after the end of its project resource, reports webcafe.

The Kozloduy NPP intends to take further measures to increase the safety of the Fifth Unit. According to the director, it can work without a problem until 2047. For this purpose, a license should be issued every ten years.

Today, the award of the license will be held by the Chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency Lachezar Kostov, the Minister of Energy Temenujka Petkova will also attend the event.