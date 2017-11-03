Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant can Operate Until 2047

Business » ENERGY | November 3, 2017, Friday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant can Operate Until 2047 Source: Twitter

The Fifth Unit of Kozloduy NPP will be allowed to work for another ten years. This is announced by the executive director of the plant Ivan Andreev. For the first time, a Bulgarian nuclear facility will continue to produce electricity after the end of its project resource, reports webcafe. 

The Kozloduy NPP intends to take further measures to increase the safety of the Fifth Unit. According to the director, it can work without a problem until 2047. For this purpose, a license should be issued every ten years.

Today, the award of the license will be held by the Chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency Lachezar Kostov, the Minister of Energy Temenujka Petkova will also attend the event.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kozloduy, life expectancy, Nuclear Power Plant, Unit 5
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria