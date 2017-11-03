Grigor Dimitrov Lost to Isner and Dropped off from the Masters in Paris

In an extremely dramatic match in which he almost got the victory, Grigor Dimitrov lost to the American John Isner and thus dropped out of the Masters 1000 series tournament in Paris again in the third round, as in all his previous appearances. Against the tall 2,08 American, whose strongest weapon is the service, Dimitrov lost the first set in 12 games without breaks and tiebreak, which went through many twists to 12:10 points for Isner.

There followed an exchange of games and a tiebreak in which the Bulgarians showed little resistance. So after 2 hours 48 minutes the game ended 2:1 for Isner (7:6 (10), 5:7, 7:6 (3)).