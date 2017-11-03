At Least 3 million People Worldwide have no Citizenship
At least three million people in the world have no citizenship, depriving them of identity, rights, and in many cases not allowing them to work, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said.
The Muslim ethnicity rohingya in the Asian country Myanmar is the most populous minority whose representatives are stateless. Other such groups are the Syrian Kurds, the Roma in Macedonia, the community named karana in Madagascar, and the Kenyan Pemba.
The report of the organization calls on governments to tackle this issue by 2024.
