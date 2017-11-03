The Prime Minister has Found Time to Play Football Yesterday
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov finded time after his meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister of Macedonia and the President of Switzerland to play a football game.
He missed a penalty in the winning match of his team, known as the "Bistritsa Tigers", against the veterans of Levski, reported the sports sites.
The Prime Minister did not report the event to his Facebook account, where he usually informs citizens of his experiences on the pitch.
In the early afternoon the two football teams met at the stadium in Bistritsa. The "Tigers", without surprises, defeated "Levski" led by Borimirov, Gonzo, Doncho Donev and other young veterans with a score of 2:0.
Borisov took a penalty in a dramatic moment. Levski Goalkeeper Yordan Gospodinov, who recently terminated his professional career, did not move, but managed to save the penalty and the Premier minister did not become a goalscorer.
- » Sofia and other European Capitals Demand Uniform Measures Against Transport Emissions
- » By September 30, there were 370 Asylum Applications for Refugee Children in Bulgaria
- » NIMH: Clouds to Continue Increasing, Maximum Temperatures of 12-17°C
- » The Doctors' Union has Warned of Bankruptcies in Hospitals
- » Scientists have Opened a Secret Room in the Great Pyramid of Giza
- » Russia Restricts Imports of Chicken Meat from Bulgaria