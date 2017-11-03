The Prime Minister has Found Time to Play Football Yesterday

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov finded time after his meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister of Macedonia and the President of Switzerland to play a football game.

He missed a penalty in the winning match of his team, known as the "Bistritsa Tigers", against the veterans of Levski, reported the sports sites.

The Prime Minister did not report the event to his Facebook account, where he usually informs citizens of his experiences on the pitch.

In the early afternoon the two football teams met at the stadium in Bistritsa. The "Tigers", without surprises, defeated "Levski" led by Borimirov, Gonzo, Doncho Donev and other young veterans with a score of 2:0.

Borisov took a penalty in a dramatic moment. Levski Goalkeeper Yordan Gospodinov, who recently terminated his professional career, did not move, but managed to save the penalty and the Premier minister did not become a goalscorer.