Islamic State took Responsibility for the Attack in New York

Islamic State took Responsibility for the Attack in New York

The Jihadist group, Islamic State, has taken responsibility for a truck attack in New York, which killed eight people on Tuesday, said Reuters.

 Islamic State," said in its weekly press release Ann Naka , that "the assailant is one of the caliphate warriors," without providing evidence to support the claim. There are no definite indications that the truck driver who killed eight people and wounded 15 in New York is directly linked to an Islamic state but the authorities have found a note in which 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant Saifulo Saipov declares belonging to the extremist group.

