Ludogorets Remains Undefeated in the Europa League

"Ludogorets" continues without loss in the group stage of the Europa League tournament and is the leader in its group. The champions failed to defeat the visiting Portuguese from Braga and ended the match with a 1:1 draw. Marcelinho opened the score in the 68th minute, while Francesco equalizing in the 83rd.

Meanwhile, "Istanbul BB" literally equalized in the last seconds of its match with Hoffenheim "- 1:1. So Ludogorets remained the leader with 8 points (2 wins and 2 draws), Braga is in second position with 7, German "Honfennheim" has 4, and "Istanbul BB" - 2. So two rounds before the end of the group phase all the teams in the group have a chance to move forward.

"The first half was one of the strongest for the team this season, as the we made 7-8 dangerous attempts at goal, we had total control, it was a pity that we did not score a goal then," Dimitar Dimitrov, coach of Ludogorets commented.

"I hope we can make it to the elimination phase. I definitely think we have our chances, and the next game with Istanbul BB we will try to win and seal our standings. ", added the manager.