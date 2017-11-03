Puigdemont and Half of his Ministers are with European Arrest Warrants

Europol will look for Carles Puigdemont and hand him to Madrid. The Spanish prosecutor demanded a European arrest warrant for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont. A request was also made for four other members of the former regional government of the Autonomous Region after they refused to appear in Madrid for questioning. The five, believed to be in Belgium, were summoned to a court hearing after prosecutors accused them of incitement of rebellion and misuse of public funds.

At the same time, the Madrid prosecution requested the Spanish National Court to charge 8 ministers of Puigdemont's government. The measure was requested after a total of nine members of the regional cabinet had been heard in the National Court in connection with a possible indictment of rebellion, anti-state activity and misuse of public funds, bTV reported.

The court said the prosecutor's office had suggested releasing eight of them from custody if they paid a financial guarantee.