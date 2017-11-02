Budget for 2018 Passed on 1st Reading in the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance

The budget for 2018 passed on first reading in the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance, BGNES reported.



12 members of the committee voted for the budget, against 8 and 1 abstained.



Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said that Budget 2018 will continue efforts to strengthen financial stability and create conditions for economic growth. The data of the European Commission and the European Bank have been used in preparing the macroeconomic forecast.

GDP growth is expected to be around 4 per 100 in 2018. "Domestic demand will remain a driving force behind GDP growth. We expect 6.2% to reduce unemployment next year and continue to decline, "the minister said.