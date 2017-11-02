Scientists have Opened a Secret Room in the Great Pyramid of Giza

Scientists have discovered a hidden chamber in the Great Pyramid of Giza using a space-based imaging method, world news agencies reported.

This is the first such discovery in the pyramid of the 19th century and is likely to increase interest in the pyramid.

The empty space is the size of a passenger airplane. So far it has been secret, remaining intact for 4500 years.

The space is one of the four cavities in the pyramid, along with the galleries of Pharaoh and his wife and Grand Gallery, which are known to be in the monument built during Pharaoh Cheops.

According to Mehdi Taiyubi, part of the ScanPyramids project and cavity adjuster, its dimensions are similar to those of a 200-seat aircraft. The scientist is exploring from 2015 in a study done by non-invasive technology using a subatomic particle scanner.

According to the scientists, they will continue to explore the gap, with new technologies. One of the possibilities is for a miniature robot who would go through holes in the stones to try to explore the inside of the pyramid.

"While there is currently no information on the role of this cavity, the findings show how modern particle physics can shed new light on the world's archaeological heritage," the authors of the discovery said.