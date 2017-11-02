Lady Gaga got Engaged to Talent Agent

Lady Gaga got engaged, reports Fox. 

The pop singer's choice is her boyfriend and talent agent Cristian Carino, the US Journal of World News said.

According to sources, the 31-year-old Lady Gaga and Carino, aged 48, got secretly engaged in the summer. 

Earlier this year, the singer admitted that she suffers from fibromyalgia - a disease that causes chronic pain in the muscles. In September she was forced to stop the concert tour after being admitted to a hospital with severe pain.

