Russia Restricts Imports of Chicken Meat from Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | November 2, 2017, Thursday // 17:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia Restricts Imports of Chicken Meat from Bulgaria pixabay.com

Russian Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control (ROS) has introduced temporary restrictions on imports of chicken meat from Bulgaria, RIA Novosti reported.

A message on the website of the Office states that the reason for the restrictions is the cases of avian influenza on the territory of Bulgaria.

The measures concern imports of poultrymeat and products containing chicken.

In addition, food and feed additives for poultry, with the exception of those of plant origin or resulting from chemical and microbiological synthesis, are subject to restrictions.

Expert.bg

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, import bulgaria, chicken meat
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria