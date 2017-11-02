Russia Restricts Imports of Chicken Meat from Bulgaria

Russian Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control (ROS) has introduced temporary restrictions on imports of chicken meat from Bulgaria, RIA Novosti reported.

A message on the website of the Office states that the reason for the restrictions is the cases of avian influenza on the territory of Bulgaria.

The measures concern imports of poultrymeat and products containing chicken.

In addition, food and feed additives for poultry, with the exception of those of plant origin or resulting from chemical and microbiological synthesis, are subject to restrictions.

Expert.bg