Gavin Williamson is the New UK Minister of Defense

The British Government has announced today the appointment of Gavin Williamson as defense minister in place of Michael Fallon, who resigned after he got involved in scandal about sexual harassment that shook the British political class, reports InvestorBG.
Elected for MP for the first time in 2010 to his new appointment, Williamson, 41, was following the party discipline in the ranks of the conservatives in the House of Commons votes.
He is replacing 65-year-old Fallon, who has been in office since July 2014.
