The Trade Between Bulgaria and Switzerland is EUR 260 mln

president.bg

EUR 260 million is the bilateral economic exchange between Bulgaria and Switzerland last year. This was announced at a press conference by President Rumen Radev after a meeting with the Swiss head of state Doris Leuthard, FOCUS reported.

"I am particularly pleased that today we had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues. We have discussed the ways in which this cooperation expands. I express my satisfaction with the active Swiss-Bulgarian program, which covered many areas of our agenda. Bulgaria has its clear messages on competitiveness, consensus and future cohesion policy, "Radev said.

In his words, a very important priority that Bulgaria has made is the Western Balkans during the European Presidency.

"Europe must provide a European perspective to the Western Balkans. You have very strong experience with the countries of the Western Balkans and here we can seriously cooperate. We discussed important issues of Europe - security, the migrant crisis, "added Roumen Radev.

