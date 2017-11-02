A Memorandum on the Reduction of Roaming Prices with the Western Balkan Countries will be Signed by Month

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 2, 2017, Thursday // 15:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Memorandum on the Reduction of Roaming Prices with the Western Balkan Countries will be Signed by Month pixabay.com

A memorandum on the reduction of roaming prices with the Western Balkan countries will be signed by month. This was stated by the Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski, quoted by Darik.

"We can not have 6-7 leva per minute with Macedonia or with Serbia'', he pointed out.

Moskovski specified that the Memorandums are currently being prepared with each of the Western Balkan countries.

The transport connectivity of the Western Balkans is another focus that will give a new perspective to the development not only of the region but also of the whole European Union, Ivaylo Moskovski said. The inclusion of Corridor No. 8 in the Berlin Process was the first step in this direction, and the next is connecting Sofia and Skopje with a highway and a railway line.

''Ensuring the necessary financial resources for the overall construction of Corridor No. 8 is of particular importance to us'', Minister Moskovski said, quoted by the press center of his department.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: roaming, Western Balkans, Ivaylo Moskovski
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria