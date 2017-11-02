Hollywood Actor Dustin Hoffman was Also Accused of Sexual Harassment

Dustin Hoffman turned out to be another famous Hollywood man accused of sexual harassment. Writer Anna Graham Hunter claims that in 1985, when she was 17 and worked as an assistant for one of the films, with Hoffman's participation, he openly flirted with her and acted indecent, reported BNT.

The actor, who has dozens of movies and prestigious awards behind him, apologized and said he regretted putting Hunter in an "awkward situation".

Six other women blamed the directors of the Rush Hour and X-Men series, Brett Ratner, for indecent behavior. His lawyer categorically rejected the allegations. And just hours ago for the same reason, resignation was filed by the British Defense Secretary, Michael Fallon.

The radio broadcaster, whose knee is said to have touched Fallon, has announced that he considers the case to have ended a long time ago. The scandal surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has literally unleashed a wave of charges of sexual assault on a global scale.