Darkness Rises in the Latest Teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and during Game 7 of the World Series Disney and Lucasfilm released yet another quick glimpse at the upcoming film. At this point in the hype cycle, every single new shot can be something to fawn over, and this trailer has a great one: Luke Skywalker stepping back into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

The rest of the spot covers some shots we’ve seen before, leaning heavily into some space combat with TIE Fighters and the Falcon. But it’s perhaps the last moment in the trailer that leaves the most chilling impression. “This is not going to go the way you think,” Luke Skywalker says while on the ground, in a shot we’ve seen before — but then the trailer cuts to a grim-faced Rey, raising her lightsaber in what appears to be triumph over the Jedi Master.

Is this the way the moment will actually play out in the film? Is this some editorial sleight-of-hand to make audiences wonder just how bad things are really going to get for Skywalker? We’ll have to wait until Rian Johnson’s film opens on December 15th to know for certain.