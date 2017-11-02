Kevin Spacey Seeks Treatment as More Stars Face Harassment Claims

November 2, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Kevin Spacey Seeks Treatment as More Stars Face Harassment Claims twitter/kevinspacey

Kevin Spacey has said he is seeking treatment after facing allegations of sexual misconduct from a string of men, reported BBC. 

A representative for the actor said he "is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment".

They did not give any information about what kind of treatment he wants.

He is one of several Hollywood figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct. Dustin Hoffman has issued an apology while director Brett Ratner has been accused by six women.

A lawyer for Ratner, the director of the Rush Hour films and X-Men: The Last Stand, has "categorically" denied all of the accusations.

The allegations have been sparked by multiple women speaking out against the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, and a subsequent campaign encouraging victims to share their stories of sexual harassment under the #metoo hashtag.

Tags: kevin spacey, treatment, sexual harassment
