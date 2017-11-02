Deputy PM Valeri Simeonov to Inspect Noise Levels at Winter Resorts

Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov said he plans to check for problems with noise levels in winter resorts, as he did in the summer, reported BTV.

He said that legal changes would seek more effective measures to overcome the noise problem in resorts.



Today, the working group will discuss changes to the laws on tourism, the Black Sea coast and the territory. Among the problematic issues to be addressed, apart from those on noise, the Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted the location of removable sites in national resorts and generally in tourism.