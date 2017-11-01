The Association of Honorary Consuls will Work for the Bulgarian Euro Presidency

Lilyana Pavlova, Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council 2018; Borislav Boyanov, President of the Association and Honorary Consul of Malta; Maxim Behar, Vice President, Spokesperson and General Honorary Consul of the Republic of Seychelles

On 1 November 2017 in Sofia the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria and the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council 2018 signed a joint working agreement for the first half of next year.

The Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria was established in 2004 in Sofia and works in cooperation with the European Association of Honorary Consuls, based in Brussels. The Association has its own Code of Ethics and is actively involved in public and diplomatic life in many countries.

According to the co-operation agreement, nearly 70 Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria will be actively involved in the preparation and organisation of the Euro Presidency of Bulgaria. The members of the Association will inform their governments about events in Sofia and Brussels and will promote their popularization through their media contacts and institutions in the countries they represent.

"We need the help and expertise of people who are close to the citizens and their everyday problems, especially in regards to the priority topics of the Bulgarian presidency - security, migration, anti-terrorism measures in Bulgaria," said Minister Liliana Pavlova and thanked the Association for the support. "Only if we are together and united for supranational goals we will be able to present Bulgaria in the best possible way", she added.

President of the Association of Honorary Consuls Borislav Boyanov, Honorary Consul of Malta, said: "We would like to participate actively in the projects of the Bulgarian Euro Presidency, but also keep close relations with the government in order to help the business development and improve relations between Bulgaria and the countries we represent. "

"Our work in support of Bulgaria during the European Presidency is a huge opportunity to unfold an image of our country both as a tourist destination and as a country with huge potential for future investment and good business. Those efforts will continue after the initial six months. It is our duty and responsibility to work closely with the Bulgarian government and to promote the achievements of our wonderful country, "said Maxim Behar, vice president, spokesperson of the Association and General Honorary Consul of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria.