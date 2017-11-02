TIR Truck Ran into a City Bus of the Public Transport in Burgas

Just one passenger suffered from the incident. The man is going to be treated in the Burgas hospital, until his condition is stable, reports BNT. 

The incident happened at a junction. The city bus has moved on a green signal at the traffic light, unexpectedly afterwards the heavy-duty truck has cut into its path. However, the TIR driver's version was different and he thought the bus was in violation.

There were only six passengers on the bus, one person injured. The man complained about the pain in the pelvis resulting from the impact between the truck and the bus. From the incident, the bus was crushed on one side, where fortunately there were no passengers.

The Bourgas police continue to work on the case.

