Pensioners Spontaneously Started Protesting in Front of the National Assembly

Pensioners went to a spontaneous protest in front of the National Assembly and demanded higher pensions and more decent living conditions. The organizers said the dissatisfaction was spontaneous, but a major national protest was being prepared for November 4th, BNT reports. 

The pensioners hope their demands are heard and the MPs comply with them in discussing and adopting the 2018 budget. "Their salaries are thanks to our work ," one of the protesters said.

"I have 8 levs increase, and my pension is now 388 leva. I am an engineer designer and I work for 42 years. For how long? Until I die?" said another elderly woman.

