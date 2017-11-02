Northern Ireland may Lose its Self-governance
November 2, 2017
Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadar warned that Northern Ireland is about to go under the direct command of Britain, The Irish Times writes.
The reason is that the two main local political forces - the Democratic Unionist Party and the Republican Shin-Fein Party - failed to agree on a government. If they do not agree, London will take direct control of the local authorities, whose funding runs out at the end of November.
