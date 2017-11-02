Last Night Black London Cab Hit Pedestrians

Society » INCIDENTS | November 2, 2017, Thursday // 12:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Last Night Black London Cab Hit Pedestrians Source: Twitter

Taxi in Central London ran into pedestrians. Several people have been injured, for one of them it is life-threatening, reports Independent. 

The incident took place at Covent Garden, which is one of the busiest places in the center. What has happened is not seen as a terrorist act, but specialists from the counter-terrorism and helicopter unit have been sent to the site.

The taxi driver is arrested.

The cause of the incident is still not clear. According to eyewitnesses, the cab was on the sidewalk, and people have begun to panic, which has caused more damage.

According to the information, the driver cooperated with the police and the wounded received help from an emergency team.

Covent Garden and the nearby central Strand Street were closed, the traffic was severely hampered.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: incident, London, black cab
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria