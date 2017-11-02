Biologists are Searching for a Rare Fish

Experts from the University of Texas at Austin said they are starting to search for rare fish - a type of North American freshwater catfish that lives in the underground ponds in the state, reports the KSAT channel.

The fish are the only representative of the Satan eurystomus (Latino wide-eyed Satan). It was discovered in the middle of the last century, but for the last time scientists have seen such fish in 1984. Biologists were searching for the fish from 2006 to 2010, but without success.

Researchers are now seeking funding to conduct new on-site surveys to help them understand what factors have led to the decline or disappearance of the species. Satan fish is distinguished by the absence of eyes, translucent skin, diminutive buoyancy and cartilage skull, unlike their close relatives. It reaches 13 cm in length and lives in the Texas artesian wells.

According to the scientists, this fish can tell them a lot about the whole ecosystem of the underground ponds in the region, as it is one of the best predators. Satan fish is indeed a remarkable creature. Most people in San Antonio do not know that it lives beneath them.