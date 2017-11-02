Tesla will Produce Electric Cars in Shanghai

Business » INDUSTRY | November 2, 2017, Thursday // 12:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tesla will Produce Electric Cars in Shanghai Source: Pixabay

Tesla's founder, Elon Musk, has confirmed that the company has reached an agreement with the Chinese authorities to build an Shanghai electric vehicle plant.

"The Chinese plant is about to start production in about three years and will serve the Chinese market and perhaps some other countries in the region. The intention is to produce Model 3, "Musk said.

"We will also produce Model S and Model X, but the idea is to produce mainly Model 3 for the local market and this is the only way to make this car available in China," he added. The US press recently announced that Tesla was authorized by the Shanghai authorities to settle in the city's free trade zone but its production would be taxed at an import duty of 25%. The company has not commented on this.

China strives to introduce electromobiles on its market. Recently, Beijing has confirmed that it will impose automakers' sales quotas for "clean cars" by 2019. Meanwhile, foreign auto companies set up their subsidiaries - joint ventures with Chinese manufacturers to boost their production.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tesla, electric cars, Shanghai
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria