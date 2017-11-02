Theater with Virtual Reality For the 1st Time in Bulgaria

For the first time in Bulgaria a theatrical performance with virtual reality will be played. The UK production WHIST arrives as part of the international program of the seventh ACT Free Theater Festival.



Inspired by the work of Sigmund Freud, the unique spectacle takes place with the help of VR glasses in a special environment where art, sound effects and an interactive 360 ​​° film intersect to create a performance like no other ever.

On November 16 and 17 at Gallery 2.0, we will be able to let the instincts lead us into a world of surreal dreams and fears. In Whist, the viewer is also a director - history navigation is intuitively done by each participant and leads to a different story development. There are 76 possible scenarios of history.



The viewer is free to go with his pace and do whatever he wants because it is precisely the purpose of the creators of the show to immerse the audience fully in a unique experience where instincts and freedom are the driving forces. After the end of the performance, each participant will be presented with an analysis of his choices, which is composed of a psychoanalyst from the Freud Museum.

In Bulgaria, the show will be able to see by only 200 viewers, and each of them will go through their personal scenario individually. The revolutionary performance is featured by actors from France and Japan and has already been shown across Europe.

ACT Free Theater Festival is the annual showcase of the Bulgarian Independent Performance Stage and this year will take place between November 11-17. The program includes eight performances of the last year on the free scene in Bulgaria and four foreign productions from France, Israel, Germany and the UK.



Traditionally, the festival will also offer a rich parallel program with meetings, workshops, mentoring programs and events to continue and catalyze the dialogue for the contemporary scene, which is still so important and sought after seven years after the beginning of the festival.