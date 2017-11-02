Puigdemont has Confirmed that he Remains in Brussels in Anticipation of a Fair Trial
Catalan Prime Minister Carles Puigdemont, fired by central Spanish authorities, has confirmed that along with some members of his disbanded government remain in Brussels waiting a fair trial.
This was clear from his speech, quoted on Thursday by world news agencies.
Earlier, Spanish justice has summoned a number of former Catalan ministers and lawmakers to appear for questioning this week. The cause was to raise charges against them for incitement to a rebellion, they could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.
Part of the fired Catalan ministers will still go to Madrid to answer the court's questions, Puigdemont said. The rest will stay in Brussels. In the text, the dismissed regional ministers are called "the legitimate government of Catalonia."
