The technology company Google has taken measures to protect journalists, businessmen and politicians from disinformation on the Internet and next year will publish a report on who has posted political advertising on its platforms.

This was announced on Thursday by US Congress Kent Walker, Senior Vice President and Corporate Lawyer, meadiapool reported.

In his statement to the Senate Commission investigating possible Russian interference in recent presidential elections, he said that Google continued to refine its tools to prevent attempts to "manipulate" its systems. The company's news service has introduced a fact-check, and the search engine picks out mostly verified sources. Google has analyzed its products with a view to their possible use by people related to foreign governments.

"We found suspicious activity, albeit of a limited nature," Walker said, and promised the company will "continue working with the authorities and make the process of political advertising safer, more transparent and more understandable to consumers."

For a second day in the US Congress there are hearings about possible attempts by some Russian structures to distribute political information on Facebook, Twitter and other Internet platforms.