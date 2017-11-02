Governments of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia will Hold a Joint Meeting in November
The governments of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia will hold a joint meeting on November 23 in Strumica, reported BGNES.
It is expected to discuss topics of mutual interest and the focus of the talks will be on the progress in good neighborly relations between Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia, the government press service announced.
The joint meeting is a continuation of good dialogue and partnership between the two countries. Its conduct was negotiated during the official visit of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to Skopje in early August, when the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Good Neighborhood between the two countries was signed.
