Ministry of Finance Discusses Whether to Provide More Funding for Science

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and the Ministry of Finance yesterday reminded that science has been historically underfinanced. The Finance Minister's statement made it clear that more money would be spent on young scientists rather than on institutions.

According to the allocation of the Ministry of Finance, there will be BGN 452 million more for secondary education, BGN 308 million for higher education, and BGN 120 million for science, but only BGN 5 million of them will be allocated to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. The reason is that some of this money will go through the Ministry of Education and will be distributed on a competitive basis for successful projects, as Minister Goranov explained. Accroding to him, it is unacceptable to talk about an increase in salaries for science, because achievements are important to him and the benefits such achievements bring to the society.

Earlier on 1st of November, the trade unions of the scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the Agricultural Academy organized a protest in Sofia. They demanded greater funding for the scientific sector.

Trade unions say 30% of researchers receive the minimum wage. And the 2018 budget envidages just 0.18% of the GDP for science. That is why the protesters insisted that by 2020 the state fulfil its commitment by raising spending for science to 1% of the GDP. If their demands are not heard - the scientists say they are ready to continue the protests.