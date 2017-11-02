NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures of 12°C to 17°C

Today will be mostly sunny with light, in the eastern part of the country to moderate, wind from west-southwest. Daily temperatures will rise and highs will reach 12°C to 17°C, in Sofia - about 12°C.



This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny. There will be light to moderate wind from the west-northwest becoming southwest by the end of the day. Maximum temperatures between 13°C and 15°C.



The mountains will be mostly sunny, significant clouds over the ridge of the Balkan Mountains before noon. There will be light to moderate northwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 8°C, at 2,000 m - about 1°C.