Powerful Grigor did not even Give a Set to Gasquet in Paris
Sports | November 2, 2017, Thursday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov defeated with 6:4, 6:4 Frenchman Richard Gasquet in a match from the second round of the Masters Series in Paris. Thus, the Bulgarian already has 3 wins in 8 games against the 31-year-old Frenchman, and in their last three clashes the Bulgarian has not lost set against this rival.
At the 1/8-final, Dimitrov will face the American giant John Isner, who is famous for his powerful and heavy service.
- » Grigor Dimitrov will Meet Richard Gasquet Tommorow in France
- » Bulgaria National Football Team will have a Friendly Match with Saudi Arabia in Lisabon
- » Luis Hamilton is the New Champion of Formula 1
- » Grigor Dimitrov Starts Against a Frenchman in Paris
- » Bulgaria National Footballer Kraev Scores Wonder Goal in Denmark (Video)
- » Official: Grigor Dimitrov will Play at the ATP Finals in London
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)