Powerful Grigor did not even Give a Set to Gasquet in Paris

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov defeated with 6:4, 6:4 Frenchman Richard Gasquet in a match from the second round of the Masters Series in Paris. Thus, the Bulgarian already has 3 wins in 8 games against the 31-year-old Frenchman, and in their last three clashes the Bulgarian has not lost set against this rival.

At the 1/8-final, Dimitrov will face the American giant John Isner, who is famous for his powerful and heavy service.