Powerful Grigor did not even Give a Set to Gasquet in Paris

Sports | November 2, 2017, Thursday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Powerful Grigor did not even Give a Set to Gasquet in Paris Source: Twitter

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov defeated with 6:4, 6:4 Frenchman Richard Gasquet in a match from the second round of the Masters Series in Paris. Thus, the Bulgarian already has 3 wins in 8 games against the 31-year-old Frenchman, and in their last three clashes the Bulgarian has not lost set against this rival.

At the 1/8-final, Dimitrov will face the American giant John Isner, who is famous for his powerful and heavy service.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Grigor Dimitrov, Paris
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria