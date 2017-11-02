The Syrian Army has Opened Fire on Israeli Aircraft
Source: Twitter
Syrian air defense responded to a missile strike by Israeli aviation in Homes, RIA Novosti reported, citing Syrian military.
A source from Lebanese security forces yesterday reported that Israeli planes fired on Syrian territory from Lebanon's airspace. Israeli military refused to comment on the information.
