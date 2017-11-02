Trump Requested the Death Sentence for the Terrorist from New York
US President Donald Trump said the offender in New York, that caused the death of 8 people, should be executed, AFP reported.
"The New York terrorist was happy and wanted to hang an Islamic State flag in his hospital room. He killed eight people, injured heavily 12. He has to be sentenced to death, "wrote the US head of state on Twitter.
