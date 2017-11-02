President Radev: If we Want to have a Modern State, we have to Turn to Science

If we want to have a modern state which is integrated in modern Europe, we have to turn to our science because it is the sphere that will show us the vector and the way to achieve a rational outcome. This is what President Rumen Radev said, who participates in the solemn meeting of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, reported BGNES.

The President noted that the Enlightener is a Bulgarian spiritual category, and it has a clear focus - Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people in the future.

"And when we talk about our future lately, and by the way that is a good thing, the debate over where Bulgaria goes, which are our priorities is becoming very intense. And I thank the Bulgarian scientists for working on these priorities for the formulation of nationally significant goals.

Of course, the important ones are increasing the well-being of Bulgarian citizens, guaranteeing their security, modernizing our country, our full and intensive integration into all important European structures and initiatives, "said Rumen Radev in the Grand Hall of the Academy.