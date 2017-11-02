A New Monument will be Placed Before the National Palace of Culture
At the site of the removed "1300 years Bulgaria" monument, a lion will be placed in front of the National Palace of Culture - an element of the soldiers' memorial of the First and the Sixth Infantry Regiment, mounting the monument will started at 9am, reports sega.
The monument of Professor Valentin Starchev was removed after many controversies and protests two months ago.
Currently, the emblematic lion is kept in the National Military History Museum. It was removed in 1977 by the National Palace of Culture in order to build the 1300 years old monument in Bulgaria.
