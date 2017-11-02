British Minister of Defense Michael Fallon resigned

In the letter by Michael Fallon directed to Prime Minister Theresa May, he announced his resignation because of a series of allegations of sexual harassment that have occurred in recent days, including his actions in the past, sega reports.

Many accusations are not true, but I assume that I did not meet the standards required in the armed forces that currently I have the honor of representing, "said Michael Fallon.

Theresa May accepted the resignation of the Minister of Defense, praising his "long and impressive ministerial career."
After media coverage, journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer said, among other things, that she does not feel the victim of sexual harassment, despite her unpleasant experience with Fallon.

