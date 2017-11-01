Bulgarian Socialist Party: We Want to Stimulate Bulgarian Traditional Art

''In our alternative state budget for 2018, we want to stimulate Bulgarian traditional art.'' This was stated by BSP leader Cornelia Ninova, BGNES reported.



Ninova held a meeting with cultural figures in parliament on the BSP idea of a cultural check. This means that the government will give a check with a cover of BGN 200 for every young person over 18 years of age, who will only use it for theaters, museums, etc.





''With this we aim two things. First of all, to help the people of culture who are in a very difficult financial position, and secondly to educate young people to love Bulgarian culture, music, art, "explained Ninova.