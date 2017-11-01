New York Terror Suspect Planned Attack For Weeks, Police Say
World | November 1, 2017, Wednesday // 17:57| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
New York terror attack suspect Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov "did this in the name of ISIS," said John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence and counter-terrorism, reported CNN.
Saipov had been planning the attack for a "number of weeks," Miller said, and appeared to have followed instructions ISIS has put out on how to carry out such attacks.
He said a handwritten note in Arabic found near the scene had both symbols and words, but the gist was that the Islamic State would endure forever.
All it took was a man and a truck to inflict the deadliest terror attack on New York City since 9/11.
A 29-year-old man plowed into bicyclists and pedestrians just blocks away from the World Trade Center Tuesday afternoon. Mangled bicycles littered the street as medics rushed to the victims.
Six victims were killed instantly. Two others died later. And more than a dozen are trying to recover as the country grapples with yet another terror attack.
"This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The suspect has been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, according to two law enforcement sources. The Uzbekistan native - who came to the US legally in 2010 - allegedly drove a rented pickup truck onto a busy bike path, crashed the truck into a school bus, then stepped outside of the vehicle brandishing imitation firearms.
A police officer shot Saipov in the abdomen, but the suspect survived and underwent surgery Tuesday evening.
Saipov was "radicalized domestically" in the US, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday morning.
"The evidence shows - and again, it's only several hours, and the investigation is ongoing - but that after he came to the United States is when he started to become informed about ISIS and radical Islamic tactics," Cuomo said.
"We have no evidence yet of associations or a continuing plot or associated plots, and our only evidence to date is that this was an isolated incident that he himself performed."
- » Latvia to Build Fence Along Belarus Border
- » U.S. Nuclear Arsenal to cost $1.2 trillion Over Next 30 Years
- » Australia will Ban Climbing of the Uluru Sandstone Rock Formation
- » Russia's Protests Intensify and Governance is Getting Worse
- » Iran Condemns the Bombing in New York
- » Gruesome Ritual with the Dead Poses Threat of Plague in Madagascar (Video)
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)