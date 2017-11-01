New York Terror Suspect Planned Attack For Weeks, Police Say

All it took was a man and a truck to inflict the deadliest terror attack on New York City since 9/11.





A 29-year-old man plowed into bicyclists and pedestrians just blocks away from the World Trade Center Tuesday afternoon. Mangled bicycles littered the street as medics rushed to the victims.





"This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.





The suspect has been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, according to two law enforcement sources. The Uzbekistan native - who came to the US legally in 2010 - allegedly drove a rented pickup truck onto a busy bike path, crashed the truck into a school bus, then stepped outside of the vehicle brandishing imitation firearms.





A police officer shot Saipov in the abdomen, but the suspect survived and underwent surgery Tuesday evening.

Saipov was "radicalized domestically" in the US, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday morning.





"The evidence shows - and again, it's only several hours, and the investigation is ongoing - but that after he came to the United States is when he started to become informed about ISIS and radical Islamic tactics," Cuomo said.





"We have no evidence yet of associations or a continuing plot or associated plots, and our only evidence to date is that this was an isolated incident that he himself performed."

Six victims were killed instantly. Two others died later. And more than a dozen are trying to recover as the country grapples with yet another terror attack.