Here Are the 20 Most Influential Women in World Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was declared as the most influential woman in politics by the American magazine Forbes for another year.

The Chancellor won his fourth consecutive term of office, despite the new internal-policy challenges in the face of the far-right and anti-immigrant "Alternative to Germany". Merkel's strong position is due to continued low unemployment and strong economic growth, which reached 3.5 trillion GDP. dollar in 2016, according to data from the World Bank. This makes Germany the fourth largest economy in the world and the largest one, led by a woman.



Immediately after the Chancellor, is the British Prime Minister Theresa May. The leader of the conservative party suffered unsuccessful elections this year. Although she was summoned by her party, the extra vote deprives conservatives of even their minority. At the moment, May is at the helm of a fragile coalition that should lead the country as Britain leaves the European Union in 2019.





Last year's number two - US Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, dropped 18 positions to number 20 after defeating Donald Trump in November.

Among the other debutants in the ranking is the "first daughter" of the US Ivanka Trump in 6th place.







Here are the top 20 most influential ladies in politics:

1. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany



2. Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom



3. Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan



4. Michel Bachelet, President of Chile



5. Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Policy and Security



6. Ivanka Trump, US Presidential Advisor



7. Ruth Ginsburg / Elena Kagan / Sonia Sotomayor, Supreme Court Judges



8. Queen Elizabeth II



9. Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh



10. Beata Shidlo, Prime Minister of Poland



11. Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar State Counselor



12. Sheikha Lubna al-Qasimi, United Arab Emirates Minister of International Cooperation and Development



13. Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand



14. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of Croatia



15. Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland



16. Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the United Nations



17. Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway



18. Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the Russian Central Bank



19.Peng Liu Yen, First Lady of China

20. Hillary Clinton, former US presidential candidate





Expert.bg





