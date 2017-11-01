Operation “Winter” on the Bulgarian Roads Began

From 1st of November, Bulgarian Traffic Police started checks within operation "Winter" which intends to ensure that vehicles are ready for driving in winter conditions.

The operation will go through three stages. Cyclists and the safety pedestrians will be checked first, and then’if cars are prepared for driving in winter conditions. If irregularities are identified, the vehicle will be forbidden for use on the roads until they are corrected.

Before the start of the winter, the police will inspect the condition of headlights, windshield cleaners and tyre condition.

From 15th of November, drivers are required to obligatory use winter tyres with a minimum tread depth of 4 mm.

Inspector Maria Boteva from General Directorate “Traffic Police" advises the water to be replaced with antifreeze, to have warm clothes, a blanket in the cars and snow chains. Cars should not be equipped with studded tyres as this is forbidden by the road traffic law in Bulgaria, she explained.