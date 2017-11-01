Burgas Floods: Death Toll Rises to 5 as Body of Missing Woman Found

Search teams on 1st of November found the body of the 67 year old Stoyanka from the village of Cherni Vrah, Burgas district. She went missing following the torrential rains 6 days ago that left many villages in the area under water, according to BNT.

The body was found in Mandra dam. On Tuesday, Stoyanka’s husband, the 71 year old Dimitar, died in hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition after the flash flood hit the village.

In the meantime, the Municipality of Burgas has allocated BGN 168,000 for the affected flood areas. At the suggestion of the mayor of Bourgas Dimitar Nikolov, the Municipal Council voted to initially give BGN 100,000 and the remaining BGN 68,000 of the total amount to be secured from the funds available in the municipal fund for dealing with the consequences of disasters and accidents for this year.

The fund raising initiative to help the flood victims is ongoing.

Three people died after torrential rains on 24th of October triggered floodings in the South-East Bulgarian district of Burgas. An elderly person from the village of Polski izvor has drowned. The surge from the downpouring rain flooded the first floor of his house while he was asleep and could not get out.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television