The Share of "Green" Energy in Bulgaria is Increasing

Bulgaria: The Share of "Green" Energy in Bulgaria is Increasing Source: Pixabay

Renewable energy sources are increasing both in the transmission and distribution networks of the country. This shows the latest operating data of the Electricity System Operator quoted by bTV.

Between 1 January and 29 October 2017, compared to the same period last year, the share of renewable energy in the transmission network increased by 13.87%. The figures indicate that during the same period last year it was 960 465 MWh, while this year it increased to 1 093 642 MWh. They include the production of the largest "green" plants.

The increase is highest for wind farms, followed by biomass. The growth in solar parks is minimal, and small HPPs have a negative share of minus 29.23%.

