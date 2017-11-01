Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2017 is held from 1st to 4th November. Every evening at 20:00 at the Boris Hristov House of Culture there will be two concerts.

November 1, Wednesday

Jason Moran Bend

"The Telonius Monk Tribute" on Monk's 100th Birthday

Hilda Kazasyan

"With a smile for Ella" with JP3 and Misho Yosifov

November 2, Thursday

Hristo Yotsov Project

"Jazz Cats"

Donny McCaslin Quartet

"Beyond Now"

November 3, Friday

Antoni Donchev Project

with Rosen Zahariev and Pavel Terziiski

Four gentlemen sing jazz

Stefan Valdobrev, Svilen Noev, Orlin Pavlov, Pavel Terziiski, Octet Plovdiv

November 4, Saturday

Award for contribution to jazz

Joshua Redman Trio