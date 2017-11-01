Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2017

Society » CULTURE | November 1, 2017, Wednesday // 15:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2017

Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2017 is held from 1st to 4th November. Every evening at 20:00 at the Boris Hristov House of Culture there will be two concerts. 

November 1, Wednesday

Jason Moran Bend
"The Telonius Monk Tribute" on Monk's 100th Birthday

Hilda Kazasyan
"With a smile for Ella" with JP3 and Misho Yosifov

November 2, Thursday

Hristo Yotsov Project
"Jazz Cats"

Donny McCaslin Quartet
"Beyond Now"

November 3, Friday

Antoni Donchev Project
with Rosen Zahariev and Pavel Terziiski

Four gentlemen sing jazz
Stefan Valdobrev, Svilen Noev, Orlin Pavlov, Pavel Terziiski, Octet Plovdiv

November 4, Saturday

Award for contribution to jazz

Joshua Redman Trio

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plovdiv, jazz, festival, 2017
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria