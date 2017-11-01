Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2017
Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2017 is held from 1st to 4th November. Every evening at 20:00 at the Boris Hristov House of Culture there will be two concerts.
November 1, Wednesday
Jason Moran Bend
"The Telonius Monk Tribute" on Monk's 100th Birthday
Hilda Kazasyan
"With a smile for Ella" with JP3 and Misho Yosifov
November 2, Thursday
Hristo Yotsov Project
"Jazz Cats"
Donny McCaslin Quartet
"Beyond Now"
November 3, Friday
Antoni Donchev Project
with Rosen Zahariev and Pavel Terziiski
Four gentlemen sing jazz
Stefan Valdobrev, Svilen Noev, Orlin Pavlov, Pavel Terziiski, Octet Plovdiv
November 4, Saturday
Award for contribution to jazz
Joshua Redman Trio
- » Places of Pleasure Exhibition Will Open Doors From October 31 in Sofia
- » Sofia Independent Film Festival Began
- » Theodore Ushev Received the Order "Chevalier of Arts and Culture" of France
- » Harry Potter is the Most Read Book Among Teenagers in Bulgaria
- » Leonardo da Vinci Painting 'Salvator Mundi' to be Auctioned for USD 100M
- » Blade Runner 2049 Headed the American Box Office