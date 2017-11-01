Brussels is Preparing Cuts of Euro Funding for Countries with High Level of Corruption

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 1, 2017, Wednesday // 15:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Brussels is Preparing Cuts of Euro Funding for Countries with High Level of Corruption Source: Twitter

Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said after a visit to Bulgaria late last week that the EU should strongly bind the rule of law with the cohesion funds that the poorest countries in the Union are counting on, reports frognews. 

"We need to make better use of EU funds to support the rule of law. In my opinion, we need to think about how to create a strong link between the rule of law and the cohesion funds, "she said in Helsinki, Finland.

The website, which quotes her, suggests that her words are addressed to Poland and Hungary for their refusal to accept migrants assigned to relocation. But she also expressed disappointment with the rule of law in Bulgaria.

"Every time I meet Mr. Tsatsarov, and when I have the opportunity to discuss with him the reform and the work of the prosecutor's office and its structures, I think he gives convincing signs of progress, always when I meet him, I have the impression that everything in Bulgaria is fine, then I see facts, figures and results, and I have doubts about whether everything is really wonderful."

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vera Jourova, EU, funds, cuts, corruption
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria