Brussels is Preparing Cuts of Euro Funding for Countries with High Level of Corruption

Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said after a visit to Bulgaria late last week that the EU should strongly bind the rule of law with the cohesion funds that the poorest countries in the Union are counting on, reports frognews.

"We need to make better use of EU funds to support the rule of law. In my opinion, we need to think about how to create a strong link between the rule of law and the cohesion funds, "she said in Helsinki, Finland.

The website, which quotes her, suggests that her words are addressed to Poland and Hungary for their refusal to accept migrants assigned to relocation. But she also expressed disappointment with the rule of law in Bulgaria.

"Every time I meet Mr. Tsatsarov, and when I have the opportunity to discuss with him the reform and the work of the prosecutor's office and its structures, I think he gives convincing signs of progress, always when I meet him, I have the impression that everything in Bulgaria is fine, then I see facts, figures and results, and I have doubts about whether everything is really wonderful."