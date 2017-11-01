Australia will Ban Climbing of the Uluru Sandstone Rock Formation

World | November 1, 2017, Wednesday // 15:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Australia will Ban Climbing of the Uluru Sandstone Rock Formation Source: Pixabay

Climbing the Uluru rock formation, a popular tourist attraction in Australia, will be banned in 2019 because of its spiritual significance for a local Aboriginal community, DPA reported.

The ban will come into force on 29 October 2019. On that date in 1985 the land and the rock were returned to their traditional owners.

The rock formation at Uluru-Kata Tutta National Park is on the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is believed that the monolith with a characteristic red color is about 500,000 years old.

The management of the park, consisting mainly of representatives of Anangu - members of several tribes, who are traditional Aboriginal owners of Uluru, has unanimously taken a "historic decision" to ban climbing.

The Anangu people have been living in the area for at least 30,000 years, the rock formation has been considered to be sacred and culturally significant and they long opposed its climb.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Australia, Uluru, rock formation, climbing, ban
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria